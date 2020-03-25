coronavirus texas

Houston-area inches closer to 400 coronavirus cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston-area continued to inch closer to 400 COVID-19 cases.

There have now been 378 cases identified over the past several weeks.

In addition, Harris County has already crossed 100 cases, the first reporting county or city to have patients in the triple-digits.

Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.

TOTAL CASES: 378

CASES BY AREA

Houston: 66 cases

Harris County: 119 cases, 1 death

Brazoria County: 33 cases

Brazos County: 28 cases

Chambers County: 1 case

Fort Bend County: 54 cases

Galveston County: 22 cases

Grimes County: 2 cases

Liberty County: 2 cases

Matagorda County: 9 cases, 1 death

Montgomery County: 31 cases

Wharton County: 3 cases

Walker County: 1 case

TAP/CLICK TO VIEW THIS MAP FULL SCREEN




