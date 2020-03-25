Ft. Bend Co. reports 7th COVID-19 death as Houston area nears 5,500 cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County, which was one of the first counties in the Houston area to report COVID-19 cases, confirmed its seventh coronavirus death.
The county also identified 99 new cases, bringing the greater Houston area closer to 3,500 in a little over a month.
Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.
TOTAL CASES: 5,238 cases
CASES BY AREA
Houston: 2,124 cases, 16 deaths
Harris County: 1,437 cases, 25 deaths
Austin County: 7 cases
Brazoria County: 216 cases, 2 deaths
Brazos County: 134 cases, 10 deaths
Chambers County: 24 cases
Colorado County: 7 cases
Fort Bend County: 518 cases, 11 deaths
Galveston County: 341 cases, 8 deaths
Grimes County: 5 cases
Liberty County: 19 cases
Matagorda County: 49 cases, 3 deaths
Montgomery County: 251 cases, 5 deaths
Polk County: 9 cases
Wharton County: 26 cases
Walker County: 18 cases
Waller County: 12 cases
Washington County: 36 cases, 2 deaths
San Jacinto County: 5 cases
TAP/CLICK TO VIEW THIS MAP FULL SCREEN
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonfort bend countygalveston countymatagorda countyoutbreakcoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus tipscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathstexas newscoronavirus testinghealth watchhealth care
