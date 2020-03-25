Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 10 deaths and 1,017 cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston-area has crossed 1,000 COVID-19 cases.On March 30, Harris County reported its second death attributed to the virus. The patient was a woman in her 50s who had known exposure to a confirmed case, according to Harris County Public Health.The woman resided in the northwest part of the county and had underlying health issues, the county's health officials said.On the same day, Brazoria County reported its first coronavirus death and announced several new cases. The patient who died was a Pearland woman between the ages of 75 and 85 years old.Later in the afternoon, the city of Houston recorded its third coronavirus death: a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.