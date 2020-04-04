Coronavirus

Houston area couple stuck on cruise ship with COVID-19 patients for weeks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston area couple is frustrated after being stuck on a cruise ship for 21 days.

The Coral Princess set sail on March 5 from San Antonio for South America which was scheduled to end in Buenos Aires on March 19.

The ship is expected to arrive at the Port Everglades terminal on Saturday with more than 1,000 passengers who have been isolating in their cabins, including 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board.

Princess Cruises, a line owned by the larger corporation, had already announced a "higher-than-normal" number of people with flu-like symptoms aboard the Coral Princess.

"This is a humanitarian situation, and the County Commission's top priority is protecting our 1.9 million residents while providing a contained disembarkation option for people on board who need to get safely home," Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said in a statement late Thursday.

Passenger Kathy Farris told ABC13 they were sailing from port to port searching for a country to dock in.

Farris said they're crammed in a cabin with a small balcony that allows them to get some sunlight.

She said the passengers are not allowed to leave their cabins, and are fed three meals a day.

Originally firmly opposed to the ships' arrival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that he had a change of heart after realizing many passengers were U.S. citizens and about 50 of them Floridians.

He went further on Thursday, telling Fox News that allowing passengers to disembark and transferring critically ill patients to hospitals was "the humanitarian thing to do."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfloridacoronavirusu.s. & worldcruise shipcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Dr. Peter Hotez says the worst is yet to come
Data shows Houston-area residents moving less than others
Harris Co. halts inmate releases after 1st offenders leave jail
Animals at LA Zoo are behaving differently due to physical distancing orders.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Showers fizzle overnight, more storms expected Saturday
Face coverings recommended, but Trump says he won't wear one
Hackers use racial slurs in university Zoom class
Dr. Peter Hotez says the worst is yet to come
Data shows Houston-area residents moving less than others
Hobby Lobby temporarily closes all stores, furloughs workers
Tips on how to actually stop touching your face
Show More
Over 19,000 hospital beds available to treat COVID-19 patients in Texas
Free Disney downloads for parents and teachers
ABC13 Evening News for April 3, 2020
RodeoHouston extends deadline to get refund for rodeo tickets
Houston Food Bank in urgent need of donations
More TOP STORIES News