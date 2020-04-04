Houston area couple stuck on cruise ship with COVID-19 patients for weeks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston area couple is frustrated after being stuck on a cruise ship for 21 days.The Coral Princess set sail on March 5 from San Antonio for South America which was scheduled to end in Buenos Aires on March 19.The ship is expected to arrive at the Port Everglades terminal on Saturday with more than 1,000 passengers who have been isolating in their cabins, including 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board.Princess Cruises, a line owned by the larger corporation, had already announced a "higher-than-normal" number of people with flu-like symptoms aboard the Coral Princess."This is a humanitarian situation, and the County Commission's top priority is protecting our 1.9 million residents while providing a contained disembarkation option for people on board who need to get safely home," Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said in a statement late Thursday.Passenger Kathy Farris told ABC13 they were sailing from port to port searching for a country to dock in.Farris said they're crammed in a cabin with a small balcony that allows them to get some sunlight.She said the passengers are not allowed to leave their cabins, and are fed three meals a day.Originally firmly opposed to the ships' arrival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that he had a change of heart after realizing many passengers were U.S. citizens and about 50 of them Floridians.He went further on Thursday, telling Fox News that allowing passengers to disembark and transferring critically ill patients to hospitals was "the humanitarian thing to do."