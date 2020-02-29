Skeeter's President aboard ship where crew members tested for COVID-19

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Concerns over the impact of the Coronavirus are hitting home.A local resident got a scare on a cruise ship. The Carnival Fascination was supposed to stop in St. Lucia, but didn't after a crew member became sick and put everyone on high alert.Christopher Hill, the president of the Sugar Land Skeeters professional baseball team, is on the ship."This is my wife and I's getaway before the season starts," said Hill.They were taking a week-long getaway in the Caribbean and were supposed to stop in St. Lucia."A lot of people were waiting to get off, and no one was getting off. We ended up circling the island."They ended up going to Barbados a day early, but didn't stop after a crew member became ill and had to be tested for the coronavirus."Everyone was relatively calm. No one was freaked out," he said.Carnival sent a statement saying:The Coronavirus is also having an impact on the Port of Houston. The Port said it's received notifications that some ship deliveries from east Asian trade companies have been cancelled.It's the shippers who've made those cancellations.Companies have canceled six ship deliveries for the month of March from the port's public terminals. There are private terminals as well.Professor Margaret Kidd said the economic impact can all trickle down."You look at say, the port of Los Angeles, whose trade volume was down 25% in February, that means that trickles down," said University of Houston professor Margaret Kidd.She said it ultimately can impact manufacturing as well.