Pepperoni pizza Hot Pockets recalled over possible glass contamination

WASHINGTON -- More than 760,000 pepperoni pizza Hot Pockets sold nationwide have been recalled by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture over possible glass contamination, the agency said.

The frozen 54 ounce packages of the product were made Nov. 13 through Nov. 16 and have a 14-month shelf life.

"The firm has received one report of a minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS (Food Safety and Inspection Service) has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider," the USDA said in a statement Saturday.

Here are the details on the specific products covered by the recall:

54-oz carton packages containing 12 "Nestlé "Hot Pockets Brand Sandwiches: Premium Pepperoni Made with pork, chicken & beef pizza garlic buttery crust" with a "Best Before Feb. 2022" date and lot codes
0318544624



0319544614

0320544614


The boxes also have the establishment number "EST. 7721A" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

No other Hot Pockets products are part of the recall.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers," the USDA said. "Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."
