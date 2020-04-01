Health & Fitness

HISD to resume free meals for students on Monday

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Independent School District plans to relaunch their food distribution on Monday, April 6.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan confirmed the relaunch to ABC13 during a Facetime interview on Wednesday.

Lathan said the need for food is great across the city of Houston, and the district is working to help families in need.

RELATED: Most HISD employees to be paid while schools are closed, district says

"I'm excited that we will be able to relaunch on Monday. I'm excited to be able to fill the gap for our students and our families," said Dr. Lathan. "It's going to be a little bit different than what you observed previously."

Dr. Lathan said the food will be prepared and packaged at a central site. The meals will then be distributed to five locations. Parents will need to sign up electronically.

She said information will be going out on Wednesday about the process.

Dr. Lathan also said staff and volunteers will be equipped with personal protective equipment to ensure they remain safe.

CLICK HERE FOR FREE EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES

These are the following locations where meals will be available:

Milby High School: 1601 Broadway at 9 a.m.
Wesley Elementary School: 800 Dillard at 9 a.m.

Revere Middle School: 10502 Briar Forest Dr. at 11 a.m.

Madison High School: 13719 White Heather Dr. at 11 a.m.

Northside High School: 1101 Quitman at 3 p.m.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoneducationfoodcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicstudentscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says 'life and death' at stake in following guidelines
What long shutdown would mean for Houston job outlook
HPD chief says he was not consulted over inmate releases
TX set to cross 4,000 COVID-19 cases as death toll rises
Officials: Engineer tried to smash train into USNS Mercy
Worried about paying rent on April 1 amid pandemic?
Residents fear someone in house will get virus, survey says
Show More
Houston hospital 1st in US to deliver new COVID-19 treatment
Zantac to be removed from shelves: FDA
Healthy-looking people spread coronavirus, more studies say
Turkey Leg Hut soars with big new expansion
Girls' window art lifts spirits during COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News