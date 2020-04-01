HISD to resume free meals for students on Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Independent School District plans to relaunch their food distribution on Monday, April 6.Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan confirmed the relaunch to ABC13 during a Facetime interview on Wednesday.Lathan said the need for food is great across the city of Houston, and the district is working to help families in need."I'm excited that we will be able to relaunch on Monday. I'm excited to be able to fill the gap for our students and our families," said Dr. Lathan. "It's going to be a little bit different than what you observed previously."Dr. Lathan said the food will be prepared and packaged at a central site. The meals will then be distributed to five locations. Parents will need to sign up electronically.She said information will be going out on Wednesday about the process.Dr. Lathan also said staff and volunteers will be equipped with personal protective equipment to ensure they remain safe.Milby High School: 1601 Broadway at 9 a.m.Wesley Elementary School: 800 Dillard at 9 a.m.Revere Middle School: 10502 Briar Forest Dr. at 11 a.m.Madison High School: 13719 White Heather Dr. at 11 a.m.Northside High School: 1101 Quitman at 3 p.m.