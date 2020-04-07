HISD superintendent and lawmaker tour food distribution site in midst of volunteer testing for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just a day after HISD food distribution sites reopened, interim superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan is facing news of a volunteer testing positive for COVID-19. The school district confirmed the positive case Tuesday, just before Lathan and U.S. Rep. Al Green were due to tour a food distribution site.On Tuesday, HISD officials said an individual who volunteered at McReynolds Middle School food distribution site on March 24 tested positive for COVID-19.Officials said the individual started showing symptoms days after working at the site and is currently recovering at home.A small group of volunteers who worked near the individual are also self-quarantining at home.District officials said families who received food at the site should not be at risk due to the social distancing measures put in place.Lathan and Rep. Green are making sure the staff who are preparing the food are practicing social distancing. All staff members are equipped with personal protective equipment to ensure they remain safe.Rep. Green is recognizing Lathan, the nutrition service staff members and other HISD staff members for partnering with the Houston Food Bank to supply families with meals while the district is closed.The food is being prepared and packaged at Sterling Aviation Early College High School and then distributed to five locations.Milby High School: 1601 Broadway at 9 a.m.Wesley Elementary School: 800 Dillard at 9 a.m.Revere Middle School: 10502 Briar Forest Dr. at 11 a.m.Madison High School: 13719 White Heather Dr. at 11 a.m.Northside High School: 1101 Quitman at 3 p.m.The Houston Food Bank also needs help raising money and supplying meals.ABC13 has teamed up with the food bank during this critical time. Just text ABC13 to 41444 and you can select how much you would like to give.Every dollar donated provides three meals.