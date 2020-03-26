HISD closed food distribution sites for potential coronavirus exposure

The district had been providing food at several locations in a partnership with the Houston Food Bank.
HISD released the following statement:
We have been made aware that an individual present at one of HISD's Wednesday food distribution sites is now under self-quarantine as a precaution due to potential COVID-19 exposure. As a result, the food distribution sites operated by the Houston Independent School District in partnership with the Houston Food Bank on Thursday and Friday have been canceled.
"This is a difficult decision to make, but the safety of the community, staff, and volunteers is our top priority," Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said.
Families in need of food can participate in the City of Houston's curbside meal program at 50 community centers by visiting this Houston Parks & Recreation Department page.
Here’s the FULL list of 47 community centers/ addresses where parents can get free lunch for students.— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 26, 2020
**remember** students must be present to get the meal.
It’s curbside pickup. Don’t get out of your car bc #SocialDistancing! A volunteer will put meal in your trunk. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/fB1p5Wijrr
You can also view all of the sites below. The program serves youth ages 1 to 18.
Snack and lunch distribution takes place Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. To ensure social distancing guidelines, meals are placed in the trunk of a recipient's car. Lunches and snacks will be distributed to each participant at one time.
ALMEDA COMMUNITYCENTER 14201 Almeda School Road, Houston, TX 77047
BEVERLY HILLS COMMUNITY CENTER 10201 Kingspoint Road, Houston, TX 77075
BURNETT BAYLAND COMMUNITY CENTER 6200 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77081
CANDLELIGHT PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 1520 Candlelight Ln, Houston, TX 77018
CARVERDALE COMMUNITY CENTER 9920 Porto Rico, Houston, TX 77041
CHARLTON PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 8200 Park Place St, Houston, TX 77017
CLARK PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 9718 Clark Rd, Houston, TX 77076
CLINTON PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 200 Mississippi St, Houston, TX 77029
CRESTMONT COMMUNITY CENTER 5200 Selinsky, Houston, TX 77048
DENVER HARBOR MULTI-SERVICE CENTER 6402 Market St, Houston, TX 77020
DEZAVALA COMMUNITY CENTER 907 76th Street, Houston, TX 77012
EASTWOOD COMMUNITY CENTER 5000 Harrisburg, Houston, TX 77011
EDGEWOOD PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 5803 Bellfort, Houston, TX 77033
EMANCIPATION COMMUNITY CENTER 3018 Dowling, Houston, TX 77004
FONDE COMMUNITY CENTER 110 Sabine Street, Houston TX 77007
FREED COMMUNITY CENTER 6818 Shadyvilla Lane, Houston, TX 77055
GARDEN VILLAS COMMUNITY CENTER 6720 S. Haywood, Houston, TX 77061
GODWIN COMMUNITY CENTER 5101 Rutherglen, Houston, TX 77096
HARTMAN COMMUNITY CENTER 9311 E Avenue P, Houston, TX 77012
HIGHLAND PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 3316 DeSoto, Houston, TX 77091
HOBART TAYLOR COMMUNITY CENTER 8100 Kenton, Houston, TX 77028
INDEPENDENCE HEIGHTS COMMUNITY CENTER 6603 East 35th Street, Houston, TX 77019
INGRANDO PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 7302 Keller St, Houston, TX 77012
JUDSON ROBINSON JR COMMUNITY CENTER 2020 Hermann Drive, Houston, TX 77004
JUDSON ROBINSON SR COMMUNITY CENTER 1422 Ledwicke, Houston, TX 77029
LAKEWOOD COMMUNITY CENTER 8811 Feland, Houston, TX, 77028
LANSDALE COMMUNITY CENTER 8201 Roos St., Houston, TX 77036
LINKWOOD PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 3699 Norris St., Houston, TX 77025
LOVE COMMUNITY CENTER 1000 West 12th St., Houston, TX 77008
MARIAN PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 11101 S. Gessner, Houston, TX 77071
MASON COMMUNITY CENTER 541 South 75th St. Houston, TX 77023
MEADOWCREEK COMMUNITY CENTER 5333 Berry Creek, Houston, TX 77017
MELROSE PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 1001 Canino, Houston, TX 77076
MONTIE BEACH COMMUNITY CENTER 915 Northwood, Houston, TX, 77009
MOODY PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 3725 Fulton, Houston, TX, 77009
PLATOU COMMUNITY CENTER 11655 Chimney Rock, Houston, TX, 77035
PROCTOR PLAZA PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 803 W. Temple, Houston, TX, 77009
SAGEMONT COMMUNITY CENTER 11507 Hughes Rd, Houston, TX, 77089
SETTEGAST COMMUNITY CENTER 3000 Garrow St., Houston, TX77003
SHADY LANE COMMUNITY CENTER 10220 Shady Lane, Houston, TX 77093
SHARPSTOWN COMMUNITY CENTER 6600 Harbor Town, Houston, TX 77036
STUDE PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 1030 Stude St., Houston, TX, 77007
SUNNYSIDE COMMUNITY CENTER 3502 Bellfort, Houston, TX, 77051
SWINDLE/CLOVERLAND PARK COM CENTER, 11800 Scott, Houston, TX, 77047
SWINEY COMMUNITY CENTER 2812 Cline Houston, TX, 77020
TIDWELL COMMUNITY CENTER 9720 Spaulding -Bldg. #1, Houston, TX, 77016
TOWNWOOD PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 3403 Simsbrook, Houston, TX, 77045
TUFFLY COMMUNITY CENTER 3200 Russell, Houston, TX, 77026
WINDSOR VILLAGE COMMUNITY CENTER 14441 Croquet St., Houston, TX, 77085
WOODLAND COMMUNITY CENTER 212 Parkview, Houston, TX, 77009