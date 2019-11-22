vaping

High school student suffers possible 'vaping overdose': HFD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A student was taken by ambulance from Lamar High School to Texas Children's Hospital on Thursday for a suspected vaping overdose.

Houston Fire Department told ABC13 a female patient was taken to the hospital.

It's not known the age or the circumstances of the reported overdose.

ABC13 has reached out to Houston ISD for comment on the incident.

The medical episode comes in the midst of growing calls to ban e-cigarettes and vaping devices over deaths citing their use.



New ways teens are hiding vaping habits in plain sight from adults
E-cigarettes or vaping products can look like USB drives, watches, candy packages and other everyday items.



Health officials issue warning after 3 Houston teens hospitalized due to vaping
ABC13's Nick Natario reports on an outbreak of a lung illness stem from apparent e-cigarettes, or vaping.

