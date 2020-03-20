Montgomery ISD principal in hospital with COVID-19 symptoms

Principal Phil Eaton has been tested for the disease caused by novel coronavirus and is awaiting the results, said Superintendent Beau Rees.
Along with the revelation, Rees added Eaton's last contact with people from his school was during a regional basketball game on March 6.
"If you had close contact with Mr. Eaton at that event and have exhibited symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath, please contact your healthcare provider if symptoms become severe," Rees warned. "We ask that the Montgomery ISD community keep Mr. Eaton in your thoughts during this difficult time and continue to respect the privacy of Mr. Eaton and his family."
As of Friday, Montgomery County health officials counted nine cases of COVID-19, including a Patton Village police officer.
The Lake Creek High School campus is located just off FM 2854.