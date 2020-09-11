Houston Fire Dept. Capt. Tommy Searcy laid to rest

Searcy died from coronavirus complications on Sept. 8. He was 45 years old.
The memorial service was held at Champion Forest Baptist Church.
Searcy will be interred at Klein Memorial Park-Tomball at 32539 State Highway 249 in Pinehurst.
The 18-year veteran of the Houston Fire Department had been in a hospital in The Woodlands for several weeks, and he was given an experimental medication during his fight against the virus.
Hours after he passed away, a procession of police and fire trucks escorted his body to Klein Funeral Home in Tomball.
Procession ahead of Searcy's memorial service at Champion Forest Baptist Church
HFD Capt. Tommy Searcy's body escorted to funeral home on Sept. 9
According to a statement from HFD, Searcy entered the department in August 2002 and was promoted to Captain in 2013. He served most of his career at Fire Station 46 in southeast Houston.
In 2014, Searcy was assigned to Fire Station 67 in northwest Houston where he last served.
Searcy was a father of three and has a twin brother, who is also a Houston firefighter.
Searcy's death, just like those of two other HFD firefighters who died from illnesses related to COVID-19, will be classified as a line-of-duty death, the fire union said.