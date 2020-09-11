coronavirus texas

Houston Fire Dept. Capt. Tommy Searcy laid to rest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Fire Capt. Tommy Searcy was remembered for his life and his service to Houston.

Searcy died from coronavirus complications on Sept. 8. He was 45 years old.

The memorial service was held at Champion Forest Baptist Church.

EMBED More News Videos

An honor guard escorted Searcy's casket aboard and HFD truck to the Champion Forest Baptist Church for Wednesday's memorial service.



Searcy will be interred at Klein Memorial Park-Tomball at 32539 State Highway 249 in Pinehurst.

SEE ALSO: Houston firefighter dies from COVID-19 complications despite experimental drug trial

The 18-year veteran of the Houston Fire Department had been in a hospital in The Woodlands for several weeks, and he was given an experimental medication during his fight against the virus.

Hours after he passed away, a procession of police and fire trucks escorted his body to Klein Funeral Home in Tomball.

Procession ahead of Searcy's memorial service at Champion Forest Baptist Church
EMBED More News Videos

#SEARCYSTRONG: Watch above to see how the Houston Fire Department turned out strong to honor a captain who died of coronavirus complications.



HFD Capt. Tommy Searcy's body escorted to funeral home on Sept. 9
EMBED More News Videos

The body of Tommy Searcy, an HFD captain who died, following a battle with COVID-19, is escorted to the funeral home.



According to a statement from HFD, Searcy entered the department in August 2002 and was promoted to Captain in 2013. He served most of his career at Fire Station 46 in southeast Houston.

In 2014, Searcy was assigned to Fire Station 67 in northwest Houston where he last served.

Searcy was a father of three and has a twin brother, who is also a Houston firefighter.

Searcy's death, just like those of two other HFD firefighters who died from illnesses related to COVID-19, will be classified as a line-of-duty death, the fire union said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhouston fire departmentcoronavirus deathscoronaviruscoronavirus texasfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Texas could restart the reopening process this week
Houston expands office for human trafficking
This is how many people will be allowed back at Lakewood
Firefighter dies from complications after having COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nancy Pelosi agrees to bring Vanessa Guillen bill to floor
Major crash blocks inbound SW Fwy just before I-45
More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin
Thunderstorm chances increase ahead of a "less humid" front
Grandmother shares struggle of teaching online and to grandkids at same time
McDonald's offering free McNuggets deal today
Single mom gives Houston ISD harsh grade for poor prep
Show More
Scammers target college students with fake housing websites
Senior couple Turned to Ted to get out of bad cell phone deal
Houstonian helping with COVID-19 vaccine efforts
Pearl Bar awarded LGBTQ+ community funding
Hurricane Sally makes landfall as a slow moving storm
More TOP STORIES News