Here's where you can get free masks in Harris County

NO MORE MASKS: Mask giveaway at Crump stadium started early and ended early. Hundreds of cars are still lined up but they are out of masks sadly. Live report at 6 #Abc13 pic.twitter.com/fI60A45q0x — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) April 25, 2020

Sunday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vietnamese Community Center, 7100 Clarewood Dr.

Thursday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vietnam War Memorial, 11360 Bellaire Blvd.

Sunday, April 26: Unity Bank - 2602 Blodgett from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Sunday, April 26: HCC Southeast College - 6815 Rustic St. from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 26: Cliffdale Baptist Church - 854 Enterprise St. from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m

Tuesday, April 28: New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church - 9126 Jensen Drive

Thursday, April 30: Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church - 7104 Homestead Road

Saturday, May 2: Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church - 908 E. 32 1/2 Street

With just a few days to prepare for Harris County's 30-day mask mandate, community leaders throughout the area want to make sure residents are equipped and compliant.On Saturday, the mask distributions event at Crumb Stadium started early due to severe weather. More than 100 cars line up at the stadium to receive masks. Due to the high demand, the event was shut down early."I want to make sure our vulnerable neighbors have a proper protective mask," said Morales. "Many people in our communities are front line workers, seniors, hourly wage earners and have pre-existing conditions. I want them to feel safe when they have to venture out for any reason."Partners in the East End mask distribution include Sewn Goods Collaborative who provided mask made by local seamstresses that otherwise would be unemployed.The Vietnamese-American community in Houston is also working together to distribute masks on the following days:Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, along with other faith leaders and community leaders in Houston, are distributing face coverings at several locations.According to Precinct 1, they only have enough for the first 100 cars.The additional distribution days are:Additionally, State Rep. Gene Wu is donating and distributing masks in his District 137, prioritizing them to healthcare workers, seniors and people with compromised immune systems.The lawmaker's giveaway is slated for the SER-Ninos parking lot at 5610 Gulfton in Houston. It's scheduled Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to noon. There is a limit of two masks per person, and drive-thrus and walk-ups are welcome.The order, which is issued for everyone 10 years and older, is something that came with criticism.Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called this an abuse of the use of executive orders and the ultimate government overreach.Meanwhile, Judge Hidalgo is standing her ground and believes face coverings will help lessen the spread of the virus.The order goes into effect on Monday, April 27. Leaders are urging the use of cloth and masks. Those who violate the order will face a $1,000 fine.Mayor Sylvester Turner has said people without masks in Houston will not receive citations.