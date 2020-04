Here's how long results take to come back from your COVID-19 test

Call the city's COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to get screened. You'll receive a unique identification code and instructions on where to go for testing and how to obtain your test results.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More testing options continue to pop up around the Houston area for COVID-19, including a second free site operated by the city.But how long does it take for the results to come back?While some test sites have promised immediate results, a backlog of samples is lengthening turnaround times for up to two weeks. Tests conducted by private labs like Quest Diagnostics and Labcorp are taking anywhere from 10 to 14 days, according to health officials.The labs use a nasal swab to detect the presence of coronavirus in patients.United Memorial Medical launched the first drive-thru testing site in Houston last week. It's a private site that officials there have said will yield results in 24 to 48 hours.Several other labs and testing sites are also claiming results with the 48-hour timeframe. In Fort Bend County, AccessHealth is handling tests for a free site at the county fairgrounds . The turnaround there is also believed to be 48 hours. testing site at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land also claims to have results anywhere from 24 to 48 hours.If you think you need to be tested for coronavirus, you'll want to call your doctor before showing up at any site. Depending on your symptoms, your medical provider may refer you to a specific testing location, and as you can see above, a timeframe on results may vary widely.Local health officials have said the more testing becomes available in the Houston area, the more confirmed cases we're going to see.Mayor Sylvester Turner says it could be weeks before we see the peak of the virus in the Houston area.3600 Kirby Dr # F, Houston510 West Tidwell, Houston18111 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land