Here's how you can help your community during the coronavirus outbreak

FOOD DONATIONS

BLOOD DONATIONS

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Coronavirus is impacting southeast Texas in many ways. Here is how you can help:Katy Christian Ministries is looking for volunteers to help out in the food pantry and load groceries into vehicles. Sign up here . You can also donate hand sanitizers, gloves, soaps, disinfectants, toilet paper, paper towels, bleach and non-perishable food items and meat.Exclusive Furniture is turning all eight of its Houston-area stores as donation drop-off sites for Kids Meals Houston and Houston Human Society from March 14 - April 30. The items needed are listed on Kids Meals and Human Society websites.Interfaith Ministries is raising money to cover the cost of delivering emergency shelf-stable food to senior citizens in the Houston and Galveston areas. You can donate on their Facebook page.Houston Food Bank needs volunteers to help pack food kits for community members who don't have reserves in case of a quarantine. Register for a shift here SEE ALSO: Houston Food Bank needs volunteers to pack quarantine food kits Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center says it is in vital need of donations, especially for O positive and O negative blood and red blood cells.According to the blood center, COVID-19 poses no known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions, and there is no risk of contracting the virus from donating.A blood donation could save up to three lives.You can make an appointment to give blood at giveblood.org.