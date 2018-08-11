Heartbeat Music: a Priceless Gift for Families at Texas Children's Hospital

Music therapists at Texas Children's Hospital are turning the heartbeats of critically ill patients into a unique and lasting gift for their families.Using a remanufactured stethoscope, music therapists will record the heartbeat of a child and incorporate it into a special song. Often, it's a child's favorite song, or a music therapist will write original lyrics.ABC13 & You met the family of a very special young girl whose memory is being kept alive through music.