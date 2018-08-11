ABC13

Heartbeat Music: a Priceless Gift for Families at Texas Children's Hospital

Music therapists at Texas Children's Hospital are turning the heartbeats of many young patients into special songs.

Laura Taglialavore
Music therapists at Texas Children's Hospital are turning the heartbeats of critically ill patients into a unique and lasting gift for their families.

Using a remanufactured stethoscope, music therapists will record the heartbeat of a child and incorporate it into a special song. Often, it's a child's favorite song, or a music therapist will write original lyrics.

ABC13 & You met the family of a very special young girl whose memory is being kept alive through music.
