Heart Health Tips for National Heart Awareness Month

These tips and more were provided by The American Heart Association. Through this partnership, ACB13 and HCA Houston Healthcare encourages the Houston community to be aware of heart health and urge those around you to prevent heart disease. Whether you have experienced previous issues or you are in excellent health it is essential to take the time to learn the importance of cardiology. In honor of Heart Awareness Month, the nation wears red on February 7th to show their support for the awareness of heart disease
If you need any kind of Cardiovascular care, find a doctor near you.
HCA Houston Healthcare provides patients with a broad continuum of heart and vascular care, from diagnosis and treatment to recovery and support for healthy living. Our heart care teams customize each patient's treatment program to suit their individual needs and situation, including a combination of inpatient and outpatient services.
Whether you need care for heart disease or have suffered a heart attack, HCA Houston Healthcare offers a full range of cardiac services. We provide comprehensive heart care, including, but not limited to:
-Heart attack treatment
-Atrial fibrillation
-Pediatric cardiology
-Treatment for heart diseases, such as coronary artery disease
-Cardiac catheterization
-Cardiac rehabilitation
-Heart tests and screenings
HCA Houston Healthcarealso provides patients with a wide variety of heart and vascular surgeries using the latest minimally invasive robotic surgical techniques. Discover more about their services.
HCA Houston Healthcare is the leading provider of health care in the Houston area, and employs 15,000 people. They serve almost a million patients every year, and provide over $2 billion in charity care annually.