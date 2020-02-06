It's Heart Awareness month and we're highlighting Houston Heart

Houston, TX (KTRK) -- Houston Heart Care for (and from) the heart
A healthy heart not only keeps us alive, it's what allows us to truly live. Hope, compassion, joy, love - these all come from the heart. And when it is threatened by a cardiovascular condition, we need more than medical intervention. We need care.
February is National Heart Awareness Month, and we wanted to highlight a group of cardiologists, who will be there when you need them the most.
Houston Heart is a group of cardiovascular physicians who are ready to handle the complete range of cardiac cases, from simple to the most complex. They are medical experts offering the most advanced facilities, technologies and procedures in cardiac care. But first and foremost they are people, each with a caring heart beating within, dedicated to their patients' lives.
Confidence and convenience, built on compassion
Patients are placed under the care of a lead cardiologist who guides the course of treatment. There are assured continuity across all physicians, nurses, and staff. Houston Heart patients can be treated close to home at any convenient locations across Houston, Houston's Medical Center and the surrounding area.
As part of the largest healthcare network in the nation, HCA Healthcare, they draw upon data gathered from millions of patient encounters to create the best treatment plan.
For more information about heart health, Dr. Pranav Loyalka from Houston Heart will be hosting a webchat, answering your heart questions live on ABC13.com Thursday, February 13 at 12 pm.
To make an appointment at Houston Heart, please visit their website.
Sponsored Content