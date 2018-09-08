EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4090515" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rates of three STDs reach record highs, CDC says

There has been a huge rise in cases of syphilis in Houston and Harris County, health officials say.The Houston Health Department announced that cases of syphilis rose up to 59 percent during the first half of 2018, with 263 reported cases, compared to the 165 cases reported in the same period in 2017.Syphilis can be easily treated with antibiotics, but without adequate treatment, syphilis can progress into the secondary stage.Second stage symptoms can also include fever, swollen lymph glands, sore throat, patchy hair loss, headaches, weight loss, muscle aches and fatigue.Information on testing sites is available by calling the department's HIV/STD information hotline at 832-393-5010.