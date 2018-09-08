HEALTH & FITNESS

Houston Health Department reports increase in syphilis outbreak

EMBED </>More Videos

Health officials say syphilis increased by 59% in just a year.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There has been a huge rise in cases of syphilis in Houston and Harris County, health officials say.

The Houston Health Department announced that cases of syphilis rose up to 59 percent during the first half of 2018, with 263 reported cases, compared to the 165 cases reported in the same period in 2017.

Syphilis can be easily treated with antibiotics, but without adequate treatment, syphilis can progress into the secondary stage.

RELATED: Rates of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia reach record highs, CDC says
EMBED More News Videos

Rates of three STDs reach record highs, CDC says



Second stage symptoms can also include fever, swollen lymph glands, sore throat, patchy hair loss, headaches, weight loss, muscle aches and fatigue.

Information on testing sites is available by calling the department's HIV/STD information hotline at 832-393-5010.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHIVsexually transmitted infectionshealthHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Video shows bed bug infestation in bus seat
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police shoot armed suspect barricaded in home
Two men beat Houston store clerk with fists, feet and beer cans
Teen girl charged as adult in Richmond dad's deadly stabbing
Video shows bed bug infestation in bus seat
Cardi B escorted out of fashion party after lunging at Minaj
Game of the Week: Waller Bulldogs beat Brenham 28-21
3 Waller football players held together by brotherly bond
Weekend Weather
Show More
Inmate who escaped Houston County Jail back in custody
A look back at the great hurricane of 1900
Police: Checkers worker assaulted woman with hot grease
Waller students put chopstick skills to work in Japan
Off the field, Brenham QB excels in school and raising animals
More News