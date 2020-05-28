Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen tests positive for COVID-19

The employees of Precinct One would like to extend well wishes to @ConstableRosen . He was diagnosed with #COVIDー19 but has had virtually no symptoms. He is home recovering and is looking forward to a negative test result. — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) May 27, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his social media accounts.Rosen said he had a slight fever about two weeks ago, and decided to get tested for coronavirus.Rosen, who has been in self-quarantine for 10 days, hopes to have another COVID-19 test on Thursday and get cleared."I appreciate everybody being so thoughtful and kind in sending well wishes. We will get past this. It is more important than ever to continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and socially distance," said Rosen.