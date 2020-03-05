First 2 coronavirus cases confirmed in Harris County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5980314" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Do Houston hospitals test for COVID-19? Is SXSW cancelled? Should you go to the rodeo? It's time to address the coronavirus myths.

Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first.

Practice healthy hygiene habits every day to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes. If you don't have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands. Remember to wash your hands after coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County has confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus, officials said Thursday.According to Harris County Public Health, the cases involve a man and a woman from an unincorporated area of the northwest part of the county outside of the city of Houston.These cases are travel-related. At this time, there is no evidence anyone else in the community has been impacted.While the county confirmed its first cases, the city of Houston's health department maintained Thursday that it does not have any cases of COVID-19.On Wednesday, Fort Bend County said a man, who is in his 70s, has a "presumptive positive" case of the virus. That person recently traveled abroad and is currently hospitalized and stable."This presumptive case is actionable and we are treating it as a positive," said Fort Bend County Judge KP George. "Fort Bend County Health and Human Services has started an epidemiological investigation and is leading the effort to quickly identify close contacts with the individual. Close contacts may include family members, co-workers, emergency responders, and other contacts."Officials did not disclose what part of the county the man lives in, but confirmed the man visited his doctor after experiencing symptoms."This case was associated with travel so, we do not have any evidence of community spread at this time," said Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Jacquelyn Minter.The Fort Bend County case is the first positive test result for COVID-19 in Texas outside of the passengers returned under federal quarantine from Wuhan City, China or the Diamond Princess cruise ship.According to DSHS, the test was performed at the public health lab in Houston and will be confirmed by testing at the CDC.