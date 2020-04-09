HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of southeast Texas is expected to last throughout the evening, Harris County officials will be offering an update on Thursday on how this will impact its current COVID-19 response efforts.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will be joined by both Dr. Umair Shah with the county's health department and Harris County Meteorologist Jeff Lindner.
As of Thursday at noon, there are 2,341 coronavirus cases being reported in Harris County.
On Wednesday, Hidalgo said all parks operated by the county will be closed starting at 8 p.m.
Mayor Sylvester Turner mirrored that action during a press conference on Thursday and announced the closure of about 380 parks and trails in the city, also beginning Thursday evening and continuing through the holiday weekend.
READ MORE: Mayor reverses: Houston parks now closing Easter weekend
Harris County officials to give update on severe weather threat and impact on COVID-19 efforts
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More