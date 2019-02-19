HEALTH & FITNESS

Harris County ranked No. 1 for highest STD cases, state report says

Rates of three STDs reach record highs, CDC says

Harris County has the highest number of sexually transmitted disease cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The department released its 2017 Texas STD Surveillance Report, saying that the area had over 20,000 Chlamydia cases, over 8,000 Gonorrhea cases and nearly 2,800 cases of Syphilis.

A 2018 report isn't available yet.

Dallas County was number two.

You can pull the full report from the state's website.

Last summer, U.S. health officials issued a sharp warning about the dramatic increase in sexually transmitted diseases.

At the time, the National Coalition of STD Directors even urged President Trump to declare STD cases a public health crisis in America.

