EMBED >More News Videos A warning was issued Wednesday about a flesh eating sexually transmitted disease that is making a comeback.

Harris County has the highest number of sexually transmitted disease cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.The department released its 2017 Texas STD Surveillance Report, saying that the area had over 20,000 Chlamydia cases, over 8,000 Gonorrhea cases and nearly 2,800 cases of Syphilis.A 2018 report isn't available yet.Dallas County was number two.Last summer, U.S. health officials issued a sharp warning about the dramatic increase in sexually transmitted diseases At the time, the National Coalition of STD Directors even urged President Trump to declare STD cases a public health crisis in America