The department released its 2017 Texas STD Surveillance Report, saying that the area had over 20,000 Chlamydia cases, over 8,000 Gonorrhea cases and nearly 2,800 cases of Syphilis.
A 2018 report isn't available yet.
Dallas County was number two.
You can pull the full report from the state's website.
Last summer, U.S. health officials issued a sharp warning about the dramatic increase in sexually transmitted diseases.
At the time, the National Coalition of STD Directors even urged President Trump to declare STD cases a public health crisis in America.
