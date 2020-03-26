Coronavirus

Harris Co. judge gives COVID-19 update on 2nd day of order

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Judge Lina Hidalgo gave an update Thursday on Harris County's COVID-19 response as the area enters a second day of the "Stay Home, Work Safe" order, adding there is now 135 coronavirus cases, including 13 recoveries. One person has died in the county.

On Wednesday, Hidalgo, along with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, offered resources to residents to clarify what workers and businesses are allowed to operate under the order.

Additionally, Hidalgo expressed expanding testing sites soon.

Under the emergency order, residents are urged to remain in their homes, only to head to work or necessary trips for food, medication or doctor's visits. The parks in the area are open, but playground and exercise equipment, as well as benches, are off limits.

