COVID-19 vaccine

Harris County hopes to get 30K COVID-19 vaccine doses a week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A total of 370,000 Texans are now fully vaccinated as the Lone Star State has administered more than two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but how many Harris County residents have been vaccinated?

Just days after Harris County's waitlist issues, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that as of 11 a.m. Thursday, 146,000 people have signed up on its waitlist website to get the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, 29,000 vaccines have been administered in the county.

SEE ALSO: Harris Co. COVID-19 vaccine waitlist operating again after earlier error

"We continue to work efficiently. We have to be patient. There won't be enough supply until probably late spring or summer for the majority of people. But we are doing what we can to make sure there is a fair and equitable approach. It won't be solved overnight," Hidalgo said.

During Thursday's conference, Hidalgo added the county will go through its entire supply by the end of the week, but for anyone concerned about their second COVID-19 vaccine dose, Hidalgo said you shouldn't worry.

SEE ALSO: Houston-area counties using COVID-19 vaccine waitlists to manage demand

"You will be scheduled for the second dose," she said. "This week already, we did around 4,000 doses. We have a system in Harris County to keep track. We've been assured by the state and federal government that we'll continue to get doses."

Harris County has been receiving roughly 9,000 doses a week and they hope to soon get 30,000 a week.

"We continue to request more doses from the federal government and state. We need supply chains to catch up," she said.

To sign up on the county's waitlist, visit Harris County Public Health Department's website or call 832-927-8787.
