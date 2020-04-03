Harris County emergency management officials give update on COVID-19 response

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the COVID-19 crisis grows in the Houston area, Harris County emergency management leaders gave an update on their response to the pandemic.
The Houston area alone has surpassed 1,700 cases. Twenty people have died.
Of those, Harris County has 449 COVID-19 cases and four deaths.
Earlier this week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo extended a Stay Home, Work Safe order until the end of April.
Hidalgo admitted the region still has not "flattened the curve" in COVID-19 cases.
