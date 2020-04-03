Coronavirus

Harris County emergency management officials give update on COVID-19 response

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the COVID-19 crisis grows in the Houston area, Harris County emergency management leaders gave an update on their response to the pandemic.

The Houston area alone has surpassed 1,700 cases. Twenty people have died.

Of those, Harris County has 449 COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

Earlier this week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo extended a Stay Home, Work Safe order until the end of April.

Hidalgo admitted the region still has not "flattened the curve" in COVID-19 cases.

TAP/CLICK TO VIEW THIS MAP FULL SCREEN




RELATED CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Coronavirus: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharris countycoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Navy fires captain who sought help for coronavirus-stricken ship
Ill-fated cruise ships awaiting approval to dock in Florida
Boxer Maurice 'Termite' Watkins hospitalized with COVID-19
Toilet paper, steak delivered by restaurant to hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm chances are on the rise
Violent offenders released with bonds as low as $1
Houstonians struggle with unemployment
Photographer captures families' lives in time of COVID-19
How to protect your credit score during the pandemic
Nurse catches celebrity attention with dancing video
What small businesses need to know during COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
US employers cut 701,000 jobs, ending record hiring streak
Couple separates from 3-year-old to protect her from coronavirus
'Surreal': NYC funeral homes struggle as COVID-19 deaths surge
Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies of COVID-19 at hospital
More TOP STORIES News