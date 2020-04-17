Coronavirus

Friday marks 47th straight day of Harris Co. emergency activation during COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the Houston area closing in on six weeks since its first COVID-19 case was identified, Harris County emergency managers still want residents to continue following guidelines.

The nerve center of rapid response to catastrophe in Harris County has expressed in weeks prior that employees are both working from home and in the office in northwest Houston.

Francisco Sanchez, deputy coordinator of the Harris County Office of Emergency Management, has served as the face of the office in recent briefings.

So far, the office has maintained its message of practicing social distancing and urging residents to stay home. After all, the county's "Stay Home, Work Safe" order remains in effect until the end of April.
Still, emergency officials all over southeast Texas, not just in Harris County, await guidelines expected to be announced later in the day by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott's plan is expected to work off of the three phases orchestrated by Pres. Trump's White House coronavirus task force.

