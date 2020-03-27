Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: Harris County emergency management is 'weathering the storm'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Emergency management personnel continue working to respond to the coronavirus outbreak in Harris County, but the unprecedented event doesn't compare to past events, according to Harris County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Sloan

"It's busy, but it's not as busy as we've seen during hurricanes," Sloan said.

With 135 coronavirus cases in Harris County and counting, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Thursday a new recovery fund aimed at helping those most impacted economically by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund has been established with the United Way of Greater Houston and the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

"In the Greater Houston area, many households already struggle to make ends meet. With public events, schools and workplaces closing, low-wage workers living paycheck to paycheck may experience unprecedented financial hardship. With schools closed, the demand for affordable child care and emergency food assistance will increase exponentially," the recovery fund's website states. "The Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund will help the most vulnerable of our neighbors meet their basic needs and will help impactful nonprofits in our area serve our community through the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic aftermath."

According to the recovery fund, the 211 Texas/United Way HELPLINE will be able to connect people in need at all hours of the day. In addition, a COVID-19 Community Impact Survey will enable local nonprofits to understand the economic needs of households impacted by the pandemic.

You can also make a donation on the recovery fund's website.

SEE ALSO: Stay 'Houston Strong' by helping these charities helping you during COVID-19 outbreak

While Harris County is set on the generosity aspect of the outbreak, the number cases expanded. The 135 coronavirus cases is based on 16 new patients identified Thursday. So far, 13 people have recovered and one person has died in the county.

SEE MORE: Stay Home - Work Safe order in effect for Houston, Harris Co.
EMBED More News Videos

Now that the stay home, work safe order is in effect, here are some of the most common questions about what it means for the community.



RELATED: What we know about COVID-19 testing sites in Houston area
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharris countycoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas Children's Hospital patient tests positive for COVID-19
Memorial Hermann's stricter visitation policy begins today
One more warm day before a front and storms
High school principal tests positive for COVID-19
Astros stars treat Houston nurses to lunch on Opening Day
Houston-area surpasses 400 coronavirus cases
Man tearfully thanks hospital staff for saving wife's life
Show More
Are gun shops 'essential' businesses during a pandemic?
This video out of Friendswood is sure to make you smile
Beloved Texas high school band director dies from COVID-19
Amazon worker at Houston warehouse is COVID-19 positive
Cautionary tale: Second wave of coronavirus cases hits Hong Kong
More TOP STORIES News