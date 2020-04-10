Coronavirus

Harris County emergency management gives update on COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heading into the Easter weekend, Harris County emergency management leaders continue to stress the need for the public to stay home and maintain social distancing guidelines.

Last week, Francisco Sanchez, deputy coordinator of the Harris County Office of Emergency Management, said the department was screening employees coming out of their building in northwest Houston every day. Employees were also working from home.

Emergency management continues to update the county's website readyharris.org.

As of Friday morning, Harris County and Houston had 2,593 active cases of COVID-19, with 34 deaths and 420 people who have recovered, according to statistics from the county.

The Stay Home, Work Safe order continues to remain in effect until the end of April.

