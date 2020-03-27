Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: Harris County emergency management officials to give update on response efforts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Emergency management personnel are scheduled to give an update Friday as the number of coronavirus cases has increased to at least 135.

Harris County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Sloan is set to begin the briefing at 10:30 a.m.

ABC13.com will stream the briefing live.

The video above is from a previous story.

With 135 coronavirus cases in Harris County and counting, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Thursday a new recovery fund aimed at helping those most impacted economically by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund has been established with the United Way of Greater Houston and the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

"In the Greater Houston area, many households already struggle to make ends meet. With public events, schools and workplaces closing, low-wage workers living paycheck to paycheck may experience unprecedented financial hardship. With schools closed, the demand for affordable child care and emergency food assistance will increase exponentially," the recovery fund's website states. "The Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund will help the most vulnerable of our neighbors meet their basic needs and will help impactful nonprofits in our area serve our community through the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic aftermath."

According to the recovery fund, the 211 Texas/United Way HELPLINE will be able to connect people in need at all hours of the day. In addition, a COVID-19 Community Impact Survey will enable local nonprofits to understand the economic needs of households impacted by the pandemic.

You can also make a donation on the recovery fund's website.

SEE ALSO: Stay 'Houston Strong' by helping these charities helping you during COVID-19 outbreak

While Harris County is set on the generosity aspect of the outbreak, the number cases expanded. The 135 coronavirus cases is based on 16 new patients identified Thursday. So far, 13 people have recovered and one person has died in the county.

SEE MORE: Stay Home - Work Safe order in effect for Houston, Harris Co.
EMBED More News Videos

Now that the stay home, work safe order is in effect, here are some of the most common questions about what it means for the community.



RELATED: What we know about COVID-19 testing sites in Houston area
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharris countycoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial Hermann's stricter visitation policy begins today
One more warm day before a front and storms
This video out of Friendswood is sure to make you smile
Beloved Texas high school band director dies from COVID-19
Amazon worker at Houston warehouse is COVID-19 positive
Cautionary tale: Second wave of coronavirus cases hits Hong Kong
Man lost mom to COVID-19, forced to say goodbye via FaceTime
Show More
Lubbock officers give out meals to truckers delivering supplies
ABC13's Morning News
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Texas man threatens to kill Nancy Pelosi, other politicians
1st COVID-19 death in City of Houston involved recent traveler
More TOP STORIES News