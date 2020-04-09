coronavirus texas

Harris Co. officials discuss severe weather threat and impact on COVID-19 efforts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of southeast Texas is expected to last throughout the evening, Harris County officials are offering an update on Thursday on how this will impact its current COVID-19 response efforts.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is joined by both Dr. Umair Shah with the county's health department and Harris County Meteorologist Jeff Lindner.

As of Thursday at 5 p.m., Hidalgo said there are more than 3,000 cases in Harris County, which includes the city of Houston, with 34 deaths.

On Wednesday, Hidalgo said all parks operated by the county will be closed starting at 8 p.m.

Mayor Sylvester Turner mirrored that action during a press conference on Thursday and announced the closure of about 380 parks and trails in the city, also beginning Thursday evening and continuing through the holiday weekend.

READ MORE: Mayor reverses: Houston parks now closing Easter weekend



