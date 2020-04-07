community strong

Harmony Public Schools using 3D printers to create face shields

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is changing so much of our daily lives, but heroes are emerging during this difficult time.

Mehmet Gokcek and a team of education engineers at Harmony Public Schools in southeast Houston have turned their "Innovation Lab" into a workshop to help health care workers! The team is using 3D printers to create hundreds of medical face shields. Each shield takes about five hours to make and only costs about $1.50 in materials. The team then donates the face shields to hospitals around the area.

The Innovation Lab crew hopes to train teachers in other communities to use their 3D printers to make the shields and help health care workers across the country!
