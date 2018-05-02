Let's face it. Most men just get up and go in the morning.
At least that's the most popular response I got when I hit the streets seeking out ways men save time in their morning routines.
Besides the obvious solution of getting up early, not all hope is lost. We did find these three tips that can be helpful.
Many agreed shaving and brushing their teeth in the shower cuts at least 15 minutes out of their morning routine.
I did a little digging and found this best seller Deluxe Shave Well Fog-free Shower Mirror on Amazon for just $12.99. The reviews say it doesn't fog and is crisp and clear. It even comes with a stick-on hook to hang.
Prepping your meals on Sundays for the week ahead can also save time.
I found 20 reusable microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe containers for $19.99 on Amazon.
Lastly, prep what you're going to wear the night before.
That tip may seem like a no-brainer, but most men I talked to don't do it. Having that outfit ready to go can shave off several minutes each morning.
