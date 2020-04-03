Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies of COVID-19 at hospital

Grand Princess cruise ship in San Francisco Bay on Monday, March 16, 2020. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO -- A crew member from the Grand Princess Ship that docked in Oakland has died. The crew member died of coronavirus in a San Francisco hospital after being transferred off the ship last month.

Hundreds of workers still remain onboard the Grand Princess that is now docked at its homeport at the San Francisco Cruise terminal. Their 14-day quarantine ends tomorrow.

A coalition of community groups, unions and health professionals will hold an emergency news conference later today to address worker safety and testing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmedicalcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicshelter in place
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
California coronavirus patient shares about panic, fear, failures
Coronavirus: Pastor continues to hold church services, cites First Amendment
Are our pets happy now we're home all the time? We asked experts
Coronavirus: Husband who went above and beyond for pregnant wife laid off
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm chances rise Friday and Saturday
Violent offenders released with bonds as low as $1
Houstonians struggle with unemployment
Photographer captures families' lives in time of COVID-19
Couple separates from 3-year-old to protect her from coronavirus
Taylor Swift makes $3k donation to fan struggling during pandemic
Suspect runs out of gas in Eastex Fwy police chase
Show More
Fight for PPE wages bidding war among cities short on supply
Husband supports wife on chemo from outside window
Digital Deal of the Day
23 years ago today: Laura Smither's disappearance
3 shot in southeast Houston, suspect on the loose
More TOP STORIES News