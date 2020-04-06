coronavirus deaths

Gov. Cuomo: NY may be seeing 'possible flattening of the curve' as deaths stop rising

NEW YORK (KTRK) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo said that although there are now 4,758 deaths in New York state, the rate of deaths has been "effectively flat for two days."

There are more than 130,000 positive cases in the state, but the rate of hospital admissions, ICU and intubations has dipped. The governor also announced that NY PAUSE would continue through April 29.

"It's hopeful but it's inconclusive, and it's still dependent on what we do," Governor Cuomo said of a model saying the state is possibly hitting the apex.
coronavirus new york



There are 130,689 positive coronavirus cases in New York. Of those, 16,837 are hospitalized, and 4,758 have died.

Gov. Cuomo ordered schools and nonessential businesses to remain closed until the end of the month and lambasted New Yorkers for being out in parks over the weekend.

"That is just wholly unacceptable," he said. "People are dying. People in the health care system are exposing themselves every day to tremendous risk walking into these emergency rooms."

Cuomo is increasing the fine from $500 to $1,000 for violating gathering and social distancing orders.

"You don't have the right to risk someone else's life," he said.

The governor thanked the states of Oregon, Washington, and California for sending ventilators.

"We will be there for every other state like they have been for us," Cuomo said. "Leading the charge, like we always do."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcoronavirus new york citycoronavirus deathscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Texas COVID-19 death toll tops 140 with total of 7,276 cases
New child care tool offered to Houston area essential workers
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 2,426 cases, 41 deaths
2 H-E-B workers reportedly test positive for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Abbott speaks as Texas COVID-19 death toll tops 140
2 H-E-B workers reportedly test positive for COVID-19
18-year-old claims she would 'willfully spread' COVID-19
U.S. coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 2,426 cases, 41 deaths
Temperatures continue to climb through mid-week
ABC13's The Midday: Latest on the coronavirus pandemic
Show More
Megan Thee Stallion donates money to Houston nursing home
New child care tool offered to Houston area essential workers
COVID-19 testing site opens for 2 specific groups today
HISD resumes giving out free meals for students
Nurse shows how fast germs spread even with gloves
More TOP STORIES News