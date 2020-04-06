Gov. Abbott speaks as Texas COVID-19 death toll tops 140

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Newly released data shows 140 Texans have died due to coronavirus and a total of 7,276 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being treated. As of Monday, April 6, more than 85,000 people have already been tested for COVID-19 while 1,153 are currently hospitalized. So far, 157 of 254 counties in the state are now reporting cases.In a press conference Monday afternoon, Abbott announced direct deposit transactions for stimulus checks should begin next week, citing a briefing with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.He also added about 30 people at a nursing home in Texas City are being tested with hydroxychloroquine "to determine whether it will be a successful treatment."The 83 total cases at The Resort at Texas City were announced Friday after 146 people, both residents and employees, were tested the day before.On Sunday, Abbott temporarily waived certain regulations to get more health care workers out on the job."The state of Texas is bolstering our response to COVID-19 by expanding our health care workforce and removing barriers that might prevent professionals from serving their fellow Texans," said Abbott. "Our front line health care professionals play a vital role in our ongoing response to protect public health, and we are committed to supporting them and ensuring they have the ability to perform their important duties."The city of Houston continues to lead the state with more than 1,300 positive coronavirus cases as testing ramps up. Dallas comes in second with 1,112 cases while Austin takes third with 484 cases.Monday morning, a mobile COVID-19 testing site for seniors and first responders opened in Jacinto City. This the latest testing site to open in the Houston area.