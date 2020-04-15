Health & Fitness

Gov. Greg Abbott expected to announce plan Friday to reopen Texas economy

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Governor Greg Abbott is expected to issue an executive order on Friday outlining how and when Texas businesses will reopen.

The Governor's office confirmed the scheduling of the order on Wednesday.

Plans to resume business in the state have been in the works since, at least, last week. The governor hinted at the order in a press conference on Good Friday.

"We will focus on protecting lives while restoring livelihoods," Abbott said last week. "We can and we must do this. We can do both, expand and restore the livelihoods that Texans want to have by helping them return to work."

