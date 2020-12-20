HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Goose Creek CISD teacher has died after battling COVID-19, according to the district.
Kenneth McVay, a math teacher and coach at Gentry Junior School, passed away Saturday due to a COVID-19-related illness.
The district said McVay was last on campus on Nov. 20 before the Thanksgiving break.
Goose Creek CISD released the following statement regarding the teachers death:
"Kenneth McVay, a math teacher and coach at Gentry Junior School, passed away today after a COVID-related illness. Coach McVay was last on campus November 20 before the Thanksgiving break. He will be missed by his Gentry Junior School family."
Goose Creek CISD teacher dies from COVID-19-related illness, district says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News