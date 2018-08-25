JOHN MCCAIN

What is glioblastoma? More about the brain tumor afflicting John McCain

EMBED </>More Videos

Glioblastomas are cancerous tumors that arise from the brain's glial cells and are known to grow quickly, according to the American Brain Tumor Association. (BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
Arizona Sen. John McCain announced this week that he had chosen to discontinue medical treatment for glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor that he's been battling for more than a year.

The cancerous tumors, also known as glioblastoma multiforme, arise from the brain's glial cells and are known to grow quickly, according to the American Brain Tumor Association. Despite their rapid growth, glioblastomas generally do not spread to other parts of the body.

Glioblastomas often (though not always) develop on the brain's two cerebral hemispheres, and the symptoms they cause vary depending on where on the brain the tumors are located.

"The most common symptoms include headaches, nausea, vomiting and seizures. Tumors frequently cause subtle personality changes and memory loss or, again, depending on location, muscle weakness and disturbances in speech and language," Dr. John de Groot with University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center explained.

After a patient is diagnosed, doctors work to surgically remove as much of the tumor as they can. Because of the way it grows, a glioblastoma is impossible to remove entirely, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons noted. Surgeons must also be careful to remove as much of the tumor as possible without damaging the surrounding brain tissue. Radiotherapy and chemotherapy often follow, and many experimental treatments are currently undergoing clinical trials.

A glioblastoma patient's prognosis can vary. Depending on the circumstances, median life expectancies range from 14 months to several years, and 10 percent of patients live beyond five years, according to ABTA.

Despite the generally poor prognosis, patients can survive even longer in rare cases. One man who underwent treatment for a glioblastoma in 1994 was reported to be "in perfect health" with "no recurrence of the tumor" in a 2017 study published in the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports.

"The fact that there are extremely rare cases of long-term survival and even zero recurrence of the glioblastoma should serve as a stimulus to continue the research effort and not give up the fight against this tumor on a day-to-day basis," that study concluded.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthjohn mccaincanceru.s. & worldtumorpolitics
Related
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
JOHN MCCAIN
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Sen. McCain's is 'chatty' and 'walking around' according to his son-in-law
Sen. John McCain hospitalized with intestinal infection
More john mccain
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors seeing spike in contagious hand, foot and mouth disease
More than 500 people sickened by McDonald's salads
Is your office or cubicle causing stress? Researchers say, yes!
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Harvey victims keeping close eye on flood bond vote
FLOOD BOND ELECTION: What you need to know before voting
POLICE: Couple allowed kids to use and sell drugs in home
Former NFL player accused of threatening funeral home staff
4-month-old baby drowns in bathtub when mother falls asleep
1 man killed after gunfire erupts in northwest Harris Co.
Meyerland residents debate higher property taxes for flood protection
HPD investigating possible homicide in NW Houston
Show More
After 2 floods, family builds 7-foot levee around their home
13 Investigates: How've charities spent Harvey recovery money?
Little League WS vs. Texans: How to watch both this weekend
Former Alief Taylor linebacker looks to bring royal pain to opposing quarterbacks this season with the Texans
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
More News