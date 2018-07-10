U.S. & WORLD

Girlfriend saves teen's life after lightning strike

EMBED </>More Videos

Girlfriend revives teen after lightning strike. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on July 10, 2018. (WPVI)

When lightning struck an 18-year-old Colorado man, his girlfriend took action and knew how to save him.

Juliette and Isaiah were camping Saturday near Denver when the lightning storm struck.

Juliette found her boyfriend face down on the ground without a pulse.

After one round of CPR, Juliette says he started gasping, then stopped breathing. After a second round, he was doing OK.

"I was going to die. She brought me back. I was going to die again. She brought me back," Isaiah said.

"His family started calling him 'Flash.' Everyone we've talked to is asking what's his new superpower," Juliette said.

The only thing left behind from the bolt is an entry mark on his neck and a lot of sore muscles.

Juliette calls it a miracle recovery. She had taken a CPR class only a month prior.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldlightningcprteenagerstormsurvivor storyColorado
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
A look back at women murdered while jogging
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More u.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
Job offer rescinded after woman used pot lip balm
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
Hospital turns cleft patients into photo models
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News