Girl whose puppy was stolen loses battle with brain cancer

BURLINGTON, North Carolina -- A 9-year-old North Carolina girl whose puppy was stolen last year died Wednesday.

Family members told WGHP that Dakaia Gray was diagnosed with glioma and said she had three to six months to live. She died exactly two years after her first brain surgery.

In August 2018, someone broke through a window in Gray's home and made off with her puppy, Bella.

When people heard Gray's story, they stepped up. Viewers touched by Gray's story offered to get her a new puppy free of charge.

Weeks after Bella was stolen, Gray welcomed Bailey into her home.

"She's going through a lot," Dakaia's mother, Shala Browning, said to WTVD in August 2018. "She started radiation yesterday so it's nice to come home and have a cute little face to play with."

