Girl Scouts of San Jacinto suspends 2020 cookie program

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you don't see your favorite Girl Scouts troop selling cookies anymore, this is why.The Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council announced on Tuesday that the 2020 Cookie Program has been suspended to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak."All members must discontinue all public activity, including booths, walkabouts and lemonade stands effective immediately," read a statement from the council.In addition, all GSSJC facilities, including camps, shops and resource centers and offices will be closed through March 31.The Girl Scout Center in Houston will be closed to visitors."For staff who are present at GSSJC facilities, we are continuing to keep our properties well-stocked with supplies needed to reduce the spread of germs," said the council.The GSSJC said it serves 26 counties in southeast Texas. Program registrants will get direct communication concerning their activity and will automatically get refunds.If you registered online, your refund will be applied as a credit back to the card used for registration within 10-15 business days.Paper registration refunds will be returned by check and will take 3-4 weeks to process."Troop meetings and activities should take place only with the agreement of the entire troop leadership," said the council. "If the troop leadership is not in agreement, the meeting or activity should be canceled."The GSSJC said its annual meeting will be held online on Saturday, April 18.The Adult Recognition Event on Saturday, April 18 is also being canceled out of concern for our guests and honorees.