Girl in need of cancer surgery taken by mom against court order, police say

WILSONVILLE, Oregon (KTRK) -- Authorities in Oregon are asking for help finding a mother and her 13-year-old daughter.

Police say Kylee Dixon is battling liver cancer, but her mother Christina Gale Dixon has refused her treatment.

According to posts from the mother and family members on Facebook, Dixon has been relying on natural medicine to treat her daughter's cancer, including CBD oil.

A judge ruled Kylee is now a ward of the state. Dixon was issued a court order for her daughter to get surgery six days ago, but they never showed up.

Authorities are now asking the public to help locate them.

A mother and father in Florida lost custody of their 3-year-old son after discontinuing chemotherapy. The case sparked backlash with critics saying parents should be able to make decisions for their children's healthcare without interference.

Florida parents lose custody of 3-year-old son after discontinuing chemotherapy
Two Florida parents have lost custody of their young son and could face neglect charges over their decision to discontinue the child's potentially life-saving cancer treatment.

