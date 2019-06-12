Girl in need of cancer surgery taken by mom against court order, police say

Police say Kylee Dixon is battling liver cancer, but her mother Christina Gale Dixon has refused her treatment.
According to posts from the mother and family members on Facebook, Dixon has been relying on natural medicine to treat her daughter's cancer, including CBD oil.
A judge ruled Kylee is now a ward of the state. Dixon was issued a court order for her daughter to get surgery six days ago, but they never showed up.
Authorities are now asking the public to help locate them.
A mother and father in Florida lost custody of their 3-year-old son after discontinuing chemotherapy. The case sparked backlash with critics saying parents should be able to make decisions for their children's healthcare without interference.
