Get your question answered about your mental health

Facebook Live Chat: Thursday, April 23 at 5pm
Want to learn more about your mental health during this time? Houston Behavioral Healthcare Hospital is here to tell you about their services and answer any questions you have about mental and behavioral health.
Have a question about mental and behavioral health?
Ask them by using one of the options below:
1. Follow ABC13 on Facebook and comment on our Live Stream, April 23 at 5pm.
2. Follow ABC13 on Twitter and tweet us a question using the hashtag: #ABC13FBLiveChat
Speaker: Denise Greenwood
Denise Greenwood, LCSW is the Director of Outpatient Services for Houston Behavioral Healthcare. She is a native Houstonian and received her undergraduate degree from Texas A&M, Commerce, and her Masters from the University of Houston, Graduate College of Social Work. She is specialty trained in EMDR and Trauma-Focused therapy.
Speaker: Frank Chen
Chief Medical Officer, Houston Behavioral Healthcare Hospital
Board Certification: American Board of Neurology and Psychiatry
Residency: Baylor College of Medicine
Medical School: Saint Louis University
College: Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania
More about Houston Behavioral Healthcare Hospital
Houston Behavioral Healthcare Hospital is a state of the art acute care psychiatric hospital offering comprehensive mental health programs and services for adolescents and adults. In addition to offering inpatient acute care services, they provide Intensive Outpatient Programs and Partial Hospitalization Programs that can support patients as they discharge or can assist to prevent hospitalization. They are a psychiatric hospital provides a safe environment staffed by caring and highly educated mental health professionals where we support an atmosphere and a person-centered treatment program that promotes stabilization and healing.
Houston Behavioral Healthcare Hospital is there to help you, 24hrs a day 7 days a week. Whatever your concern may be they are prepared to help guide you through the options available. Please call our Call Center number at 832-834-7720 for immediate answers to any of your questions. Follow them on Facebook for access to great mental and behavioral healthcare topics and blogs. Or visit the website at Houston Behavioral Healthcare Hospital to learn more about their services. They are passionate people providing compassionate care.
Get your question answered about your mental health
