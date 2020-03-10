What is coronavirus? What are coronavirus symptoms? We'll have medical experts available to answer your questions on Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m.
Dr. Michael Chang, an experienced emergency room physician, will be discussing symptoms, what people should and should not do if they're seeking treatment and answering your questions.
You can submit questions by filling out the form below.
Important tips for protecting yourself from coronavirus
- Stay home if sick and contact your medical provider before visiting their office.
- Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.
- Avoid shaking hands.
- Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay up to date on CDC travel health notices: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices
The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it.
Get your COVID-19 questions answered here
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More