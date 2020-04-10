Health & Fitness

Get your best bikini backside with these simple exercises

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- You can turn a flabby behind into a bodybuilder backside with these simple exercises at home.

Squats

Equipment: Smith machine
Sets: 4
Reps: 20
Resistance: 95 pounds (If at home, use body weight)
Description/Tip: Be sure your knee doesn't come over your toes

Squat Jump
Equipment: Body weight
Sets: 4
Reps: 25
Description/tip: Land softly on heels and fire the jump from the glutes while using arms to create momentum.

Walking Lunges

Equipment: Bodyweight
Sets: 4
Reps: 20
Resistance: More advanced - carry dumbbells
Description/tip: As you step out, keep your hips back so knees are not over your tees as you lunge down.

Split Squat Jump
Equipment: Bodyweight
Sets: 4
Reps: 20
Description/tip: Keep hips back as you jump up so you do not allow knees to go over your toes.

Sumo Squats

Equipment: Smith machine
Sets: 4
Reps: 20
Resistance: 95 pounds (If at home, use body weight)
Description/tip: Keep feet wide and toes pointed out

Jumping Jacks
Equipment: None
Sets: 4
Reps: 20
Description/tip: Keep core tight, stay on balls of feet
