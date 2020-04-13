Coronavirus

Coronavirus: George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19, will continue to anchor GMA

NEW YORK -- ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for COVID-19.

ABC News says the veteran newsman intends to continue anchoring "Good Morning America" from his home.

In a statement, ABC wished him a "healthy and speedy recovery."

His wife, Ali Wentworth, earlier tested positive for the virus. She has been recovering.

RELATED: Comedian Ali Wentworth describes experience after COVID-19 diagnosis

Stephanopoulos said on GMA Monday that he appears to be asymptomatic.

"I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," he said. "I'm feeling great."

He also said his wife's condition is improving.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News chief medical correspondent, noted at the time of Wentworth's diagnosis that Stephanopoulos and his family were practicing the "home version of social distancing" that must be done when a person in the household tests positive for COVID-19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcelebritygeorge stephanopouloscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicgood morning americacovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Local officials to propose widespread inmate testing
Rockets send lunch to Houston hospital workers on Easter
Texas Workforce Commission expands hours to meet demand
Gov. Abbott to announce initiative to reopen businesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott to announce initiative to reopen businesses
Police trying to figure out how dad died in fight with son
Texas Workforce Commission expands hours to meet demand
Rockets send lunch to Houston hospital workers on Easter
Search called off for boater lost at Lake Houston on Easter
Local officials to propose widespread inmate testing
ABC13's Morning News for April 13, 2020
Show More
49 Harris Co. jail workers and 25 inmates now with COVID-19
At least 17 dead as Easter tornadoes, severe storms sweep US south
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extends disaster declaration
THIS DAY IN HISTORY: "Houston, we've had a problem"
St. Luke's worker in ICU fighting COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News