Health & Fitness

George Foreman comes out swinging against COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- George Foreman, the retired two-time heavyweight boxing champion, is coming out swinging against COVID-19 and doubts about the vaccine.

Foreman is teaming up with UTHealth to outline facts about the doses and will be vaccinated during a Thursday afternoon event.

The effort comes after a new report from the Episcopal Health Foundation that outlines disparities in health care access in Black and Hispanic communities, according to a statement from UTHealth. The lack of access has contributed to more deaths from the virus and has cost billions of dollars, according to the report.

RELATED: Experts fear COVID-19 vaccine supply chain could lead to more delays

"This vaccine is for everyone and I'm proud to receive it in the heart of the city with people who make the city work," Foreman said in a statement. "Just like I knocked out Joe Frazier, now science is knocking out COVID to become the champion."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonvaccinescelebritycoronavirusboxingcovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead in separate incidents in 4 hours
No Layups: Why is Houston sports such a hot mess?
HPD officer involved in Capitol storm resigns
Walmart parking lot argument among 3 shootings in N Harris Co.
Landowners and migrants left in wake of border wall debate
Houston-area communities share concerns about vaccine distribution
Man seen carrying Confederate flag in US Capitol is arrested
Show More
Cold front sweeps through Texas Thursday
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Houston
Biden's COVID relief package to include $2,000 checks, aides say
Retired firefighter accused of throwing fire extinguisher during riot
Taco Bell is bringing back potatoes
More TOP STORIES News