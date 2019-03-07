Your genes could increase your chance of dying from stress, Duke professor says

Traffic in and around the Houston area is no joke.
Backups happen frequently, and pair that with what seems to be neverending construction, it can make anyone want to scream. But if that screaming doesn't happen, it may actually make you sick.
Williams said stress can be deadly and his studies have found that some of us are more likely to die from that stress.
"Some of us are more sensitive to stress in terms as to what it does to our body," Williams said. "Very often it's related to our genetic makeup. And the bad news is the physiological overreactivity that some of us have as a result of this can lead to increased risk of heart disease--cancer, too, for that matter."
Studies show some people carry a gene that makes their blood pressure increase higher than others when they get stressed.
Currently there's no simple test to confirm if you have that gene. So Williams said everybody needs to stop, take a deep breath and relax.
"That's why you have to ask these I Am Worth It Questions. Is this important? Is what I'm thinking and feeling appropriate to the facts? Is the situation modifiable, and if so, is it worth it for me to take the actions necessary to modify it?" Williams said.
Williams said relaxing and taking the time to ask yourself those questions can take time and practice. Don't expect overnight success.
SEE ALSO: Houston ranks No. 2 as most stressed city in Texas