City of Galveston hosts virtual town hall as 'stay home' order impacts businesses

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a virtual meeting, two of Galveston's city leaders gave updates on where the island stands amid the coronavirus crisis."The global impact of COVID-19 on the tourism industry has been devastating," said Galveston park board director Kelly DeShaun. "Travel and tourism is changed forever."DeShaun said the park board relies heavily on tourists. She said they've implemented significant budget and operational reductions for the remaining six months of the fiscal year.For the months of April and May, she predicts there will be limited, if any, revenue coming in to the parks board.She's hoping beyond May and into the summer there will be somewhat of a return to normalcy."Today, we're trying to salvage part of the summer, but we understand business will be slow to return," said DeShaun.Most park facilities remain closed and small teams are working to continue the upkeep of parks and beaches.The park board is evaluating the long-term impacts COVID-19 will have on tourism, the cruise industry, and leisure travel. DeShaun said, "the economic impact of these last 60 days is destined to affect Galveston, not only for this fiscal year, but for several years to come."Once the island opens back up, DeShaun said they'll launch a campaign to invite visitors back.City manager Brian Maxwell was also in on Tuesday's meeting. He said financially, the city is in good shape, but predicts a downturn in sales tax.He said everything that's being done now, because of the coronavirus, is to keep residents safe and get things back to normal as quick as possible."I, for one, am willing to sacrifice April, early May and the start of summer to start getting residents back to work and our businesses and restaurants back open again and we can do so in a safe manner," said Maxwell.